Wallet not up for sale, fake news: Paytm





"We have not been in any negotiations in this regard. We have been informed by Paytm Payments Bank Limited, our associate company, that they also have not been in any negotiations in this regard," said the stock exchange filing.





Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India imposed certain restrictions on the fintech company's associate bank from March. -- ANI

In a filing with the BSE and the NSE, One97 Communications, which operates the fintech company Paytm informed stock exchanges on Tuesday that a news item that Paytm's wallet business was up for sale and is in talks with a particular Indian conglomerate is "speculative, baseless and factually incorrect".