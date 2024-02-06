UP police arrest 2 in Varanasi with fake currency smuggled from Bangladesh





Counterfeit currency of face value Rs 45,000 was allegedly seized from their possession.





In a statement, Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar said that the ATS team arrested Ankur Maurya and Vipin Gupta alias Avneesh, residents of Chintaura area in Ambedkar Nagar district, with fake currency from Varanasi this afternoon.





The ATS had received information that the two had come to Varanasi with fake currency smuggled from Bangladesh by their accomplice from Farakka in West Bengal.





"The two arrested were members of a gang involved in supplying fake Indian currency notes brought from Bangladesh to various districts of the state," the statement said, adding, "Rs 45000 in fake currency notes was seized from their possession". -- PTI

