Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in U'khand assembly today

The final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be tabled in the Uttarakhand assembly today.





A session of the Uttarakhand Assembly convened especially to bring a legislation on the Uniform Civil Code began here on Monday.

Before the start of the session on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry as he urged members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner.

It will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Prayas, Sab ka Vishwas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat', he told reporters.

"Not only Uttarakhand but the entire country was waiting for the UCC. The wait is coming to an end on Tuesday when it will be tabled in the state assembly. The whole country will be watching how the bill is brought in the House here and passed," Dhami said.





The UCC will be presented in the House on Tuesday, followed by a debate on it.