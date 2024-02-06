RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uniform Civil Code bill tabled in U'khand Assembly
February 06, 2024  11:46
The Uniform Civil Code bill -- which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand -- was tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who presented the bill in the House, entered the assembly with an original copy of the Constitution.

 The bill will now be debated in the assembly before being passed. The ongoing session of the state assembly was convened especially for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill. 

 Once it becomes an Act, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule. Several BJP ruled states in the country, including Gujarat and Assam, have expressed their keenness to follow the Uttarakhand UCC as a model. -- PTI
