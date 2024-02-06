RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Setting up 22 AIIMS across country approved till date: Mandaviya in RS
February 06, 2024  23:51
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Setting up 22 All India Institute of Medical Sciences across the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana have been approved till date, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Out of the 22 AIIMS, teaching and learning, research, and patient care services are being provided in 16 AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Deoghar, Bathinda, Guwahati, Kalyani, Mangalagiri and Bibinagar, Mandaviya said while responding to a question.

Of the 16 AIIMS, six are fully functional at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, he said.

Besides 16 functional AIIMS, six AIIMS at Rajkot (Gujarat), Vijaypur (Jammu), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Awantipora (Kashmir), Rewari (Haryana), and Darbhanga (Bihar) are at various stages of operationalisation, he informed the Upper House.

In the Northeast region, AIIMS at Guwahati has already been established and is functional, Mandaviya said, adding "no proposal for establishment of new AIIMS has been approved by the government during 2022-23". -- PTI
