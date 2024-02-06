Sachin remembers the 'voice of India'

"Lata didi recorded over 30,000 songs in her illustrious career. I think that's more than the number of songs most people listen to in their lifetime. Can you imagine the magnitude of this achievement? She may not be with us today but she will forever live on in the hearts of all Indians. Lata didi is the voice of India. Remembering her fondly on her punya tithi," Tendulkar wrote on X.





Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary.