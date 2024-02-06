RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sachin remembers the 'voice of India'
February 06, 2024  17:15
image
Sachin Tendulkar pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary.
"Lata didi recorded over 30,000 songs in her illustrious career. I think that's more than the number of songs most people listen to in their lifetime. Can you imagine the magnitude of this achievement? She may not be with us today but she will forever live on in the hearts of all Indians. Lata didi is the voice of India. Remembering her fondly on her punya tithi," Tendulkar wrote on X.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

9 killed, 200 injured in blast at firecrackers factory in MP
9 killed, 200 injured in blast at firecrackers factory in MP

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

India hockey player Varun accused of rape; booked under POCSO
India hockey player Varun accused of rape; booked under POCSO

A woman accused the India hockey player of sexually abusing her multiple times when she was a minor.

ED raids Kejriwal's PS, AAP MP; attempt to scare, says Atishi
ED raids Kejriwal's PS, AAP MP; attempt to scare, says Atishi

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids.

Zimbabwe to host India for T20Is in July
Zimbabwe to host India for T20Is in July

This will be the fourth time Zimbabwe will host India in a bilateral T20I series, having previously faced off in 2010, 2015 and 2016 in this format.

Agarwal cleared for Ranji return after health scare
Agarwal cleared for Ranji return after health scare

Mayank Agarwal received a fitness clearance after he missed out on the Ranji Trophy game against the Railways due to medical issues

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances