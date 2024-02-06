RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra to enter Odisha today
February 06, 2024  10:05
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Odisha on Tuesday. Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district through which the yatra will enter the state from Jharkhand, has been decked up with banners, cut-outs and hoardings of Gandhi. 

 Senior state Congress leaders have gathered in Rourkela steel city, around 35 km from Biramitrapur, and there is a palpable enthusiasm among the people to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi, who is referred to as "former PM Indira Gandhi's grandson" by locals, the party's Sundergarh district president Rashmi Padhee said. 

 Although the Biramitrapur assembly seat is now represented by the BJP, it had earlier elected Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidates. Gandhi is expected to reach Biramitrapur in the afternoon.

 After according a grand welcome to him, the state Congress will take charge of the yatra. It will move for around 10 km before a night halt in the Bija Bahal area. 

 The next day, Gandhi will resume his yatra and undertake a 3.4-km-long padayatra from Uditnagar to Panposh Chhak in Rourkela city, a Congress statement said. He is scheduled to address the public at Panposh Chhak, before taking a lunch break at Bisra Munda Ground at Ranibandh, it said. -- PTI
