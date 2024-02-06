PM was at his nonsensical worst in LS: Congress





"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Mr. Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder Of Democracy in India.





"The people of India, especially the youth, have decided that this will be Mr. Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister. Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end."





"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today. He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner.