RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM was at his nonsensical worst in LS: Congress
February 06, 2024  10:31
image
The Congress party's senior leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on the Prime Minister's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday. 

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today. He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner. 

"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Mr. Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder Of Democracy in India.  

"The people of India, especially the youth, have decided that this will be Mr. Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister. Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end."

Read what the PM said in the Lok Sabha yesterday here
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Ladakh got nothing after repealing Article 370'
'Ladakh got nothing after repealing Article 370'

'If the central government does not give rights to the people of Ladakh, then it won't be good for our country.'

Vihari opens up on Test team silence: What's going on?
Vihari opens up on Test team silence: What's going on?

Hanuma Vihari is eying a Test comeback by capping off the Ranji Trophy season on a strong note.

Messi leaves fans guessing: Will he play in Tokyo?
Messi leaves fans guessing: Will he play in Tokyo?

Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown

India's Winning Moments At The Grammys
India's Winning Moments At The Grammys

'I am extremely happy that I am bringing Grammy to my country. Hope I continue making India proud with my work.'

Meet Supiya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife
Meet Supiya, Rohan Bopanna's Beautiful Wife

A natural beauty, she's gorgeous in just about anything she wears -- be it a silk salwar suit, an off-the-shoulder maxi or even an envy-inducing monochromatic sweater.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances