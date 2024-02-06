RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Paytm shares rebound after three days of heavy fall
February 06, 2024  11:30
image
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm brand, rebounded on Tuesday morning after three days of sharp fall. The stock jumped 7.79 per cent to Rs 472.50 on the BSE despite a weak beginning to the trade. It climbed 7.99 per cent to Rs 473.55 on the NSE. 

 In the past three days, the stock tumbled over 42 per cent, wiping out Rs 20,471.25 crore from its market valuation, following the RBI's crackdown. Shares of One97 Communications Ltd had hit its lower circuit limit on Monday. -- PTI
