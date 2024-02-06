Paytm shares rebound after three days of heavy fall





In the past three days, the stock tumbled over 42 per cent, wiping out Rs 20,471.25 crore from its market valuation, following the RBI's crackdown. Shares of One97 Communications Ltd had hit its lower circuit limit on Monday. -- PTI

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm brand, rebounded on Tuesday morning after three days of sharp fall. The stock jumped 7.79 per cent to Rs 472.50 on the BSE despite a weak beginning to the trade. It climbed 7.99 per cent to Rs 473.55 on the NSE.