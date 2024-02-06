RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Paytm founder meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman; discusses challenges: Sources
February 06, 2024  21:39
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing issue of the company, sources said. 

Paytm spokesperson said, "Over the last two years, we have been working with multiple third-party leading banks. We are expanding these relationships, and they are progressing positively. We continue to operate (and have been in the past) with not just one partner but multiple banking partners for a host of services including Paytm QR." 

"In the instances where our associate Paytm Payments Bank operates as a back-end bank, these services can seamlessly be transitioned to other partner banks. This means that for our merchant partners, there will be no disruptions, no need to revisit existing setups, and no additional effort. They can continue using our pioneering, Made-In-India Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines as before," said the spokesman.

"We are actively engaging with our vast network of merchant partners and it's heartening to see their unwavering support and faith in us. They understand that Paytm QR, Soundbox, and card machines will continue to function as usual. We are onboarding more merchants and also observing a consistent pattern in customer behaviour, with no shift in their preference for using Paytm for payments." 

"Paytm is committed to compliance with all regulatory directives while continuing to offer innovative, secure, and seamless digital payment solutions to millions across India. We remain focused on our mission to empower businesses and consumers alike, reinforcing our role as a leader in India's digital payments landscape," said the spokesman. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MP firecracker factory blast toll rises to 11; 174 hurt
MP firecracker factory blast toll rises to 11; 174 hurt

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

India plans to make 3 new spy planes on Airbus-319 platform
India plans to make 3 new spy planes on Airbus-319 platform

The project would be carried out indigenously and the majority of the technology and equipment to be used would be made in India.

Govt disallows mobile towers in core tiger habitats
Govt disallows mobile towers in core tiger habitats

The Centre has disallowed installation of mobile towers in core or critical tiger habitats in the country, according to new guidelines by the environment ministry.

U-19 World Cup: India down South Africa; enter 9th final
U-19 World Cup: India down South Africa; enter 9th final

Half-centuries from captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas steered India to their ninth Under-19 World Cup final.

Intolerance to artistic expression doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC
Intolerance to artistic expression doesn't suit India, says Kerala HC

The court made the observation while hearing a plea which claimed that the depiction of a Bible concealing a gun in the Malayalam action movie Antony denigrates Christianity.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances