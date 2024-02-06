Paytm founder meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman; discusses challenges: Sources





Paytm spokesperson said, "Over the last two years, we have been working with multiple third-party leading banks. We are expanding these relationships, and they are progressing positively. We continue to operate (and have been in the past) with not just one partner but multiple banking partners for a host of services including Paytm QR."





"In the instances where our associate Paytm Payments Bank operates as a back-end bank, these services can seamlessly be transitioned to other partner banks. This means that for our merchant partners, there will be no disruptions, no need to revisit existing setups, and no additional effort. They can continue using our pioneering, Made-In-India Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines as before," said the spokesman.





"We are actively engaging with our vast network of merchant partners and it's heartening to see their unwavering support and faith in us. They understand that Paytm QR, Soundbox, and card machines will continue to function as usual. We are onboarding more merchants and also observing a consistent pattern in customer behaviour, with no shift in their preference for using Paytm for payments."





"Paytm is committed to compliance with all regulatory directives while continuing to offer innovative, secure, and seamless digital payment solutions to millions across India. We remain focused on our mission to empower businesses and consumers alike, reinforcing our role as a leader in India's digital payments landscape," said the spokesman. -- ANI

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing issue of the company, sources said.