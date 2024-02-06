RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nikki Haley seeks Secret Service protection, citing threats
February 06, 2024  18:12
Indian-American presidential aspirant Nikki Haley, the last remaining rival to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, has sought US Secret Service protection, citing increasing threats she has received, according to media reports. 

Haley's campaign said he has applied for Secret Service protection but did not detail when the request for protection was made, CNN reported. 

The campaign also did not disclose any specific threats that prompted the request. 

The Secret Service provides protection only after it is authorised by the Secretary of Homeland Security, who consults with a congressional advisory committee. 

There were reports of two swatting incidents in recent months at 52-year-old Haley's home in South Carolina, one of which occurred while her parents were there. 

Haley, a South Carolina governor, currently uses personal security while campaigning. 

Local police are also present at events. 

Haley was recently asked about a heightened security presence at her events, telling reporters in Columbia, South Carolina, last week that "when you do something like this, you get threats. It's just the reality, and that's OK.' -- PTI
