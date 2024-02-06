Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week 2024 in Goa on Tuesday and also dedicate to the nation the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) apart from laying foundation stones for various projects costing more than Rs 1,330 crore.

Modi will also address Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme.

The PM will inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre at Betul village in South Goa in the morning and inaugurate India Energy Week.

He will participate in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme at Fatorda in the afternoon, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.





"Achieving 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the prime minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from February 6 to 9 in Goa," the PMO said.





It will be India's largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals. The PM will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts, the release said.

Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness the participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000 plus attendees and more than 900 exhibitors, it stated.

The Energy Week will have six dedicated country pavilions- Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the US. A special Make in India pavilion is also being organised to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.

The newly built NIT Goa campus has various facilities including complexes for various wings, hostels, a health centre, staff quarters, an amenity centre, a sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the institute. -- PTI