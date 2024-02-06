RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls: CPI-M seeks more seats from DMK in TN
February 06, 2024  22:45
The Communist Party of India-Marxist has urged the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to allocate more seats to it in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls than last time, a senior leader of the party said on Tuesday. 

The CPI-M is part of the DMK-led multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance. 

The Marxist party has two members from Tamil Nadu in the current Lok Sabha. 

It was given two seats to contest from last time, both of which it won. 

Addressing reporters in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, CPI-M state secretary K Balakrishnan said seat-sharing talks are progressing and expressed hope that they will "end on a conducive note" in the coming days. 

The CPI-M was part of the SPA in the 2019 general elections as well as the 2021 assembly polls that the alliance won, and the subsequent local body polls. 

Therefore there is no chance of any fissures or confusion in the coalition, he said. 

"The CPI-M won from Madurai and Coimbatore (in 2019). We have sought some additional constituencies also... Everybody is confident that an amicable decision will be arrived at in about 10 days, before the budget session," Balakrishnan added, without specifying the number of seats that the party has sought. -- PTI
