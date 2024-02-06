RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS passes bill to check use of unfair means in govt recruitment exams
February 06, 2024  18:53
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore. 

Piloting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates. 

The Lok Sabha passed the bill after rejecting some amendments proposed by opposition members. -- PTI
