Islamic preacher held sent to one day police custody by Gujarat court





The Junagadh police, probing the case, sought 10-day custody of Azhari when he was produced before the court after being arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad from Mumbai on Sunday and brought to the state on a transit remand.





However, chief judicial magistrate SA Pathan remanded the preacher in police custody till 4 pm on Wednesday.





This comes even as one more FIR was registered at Samakhiari in Kutch district against Azhari in a similar "hate speech" case.





Azhari had allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech at a religious event in Junagadh on January 31 night.





He had given a similar speech the same day in Samakhiari in Kutch district.





While seeking 10-day remand of Azhari and two co-accused in the case, the prosecution told the court they needed time to probe source of funds for the event in Junagadh and activities of trusts headed by him, among other issues, defence lawyer Sakil Sheikh told media persons.





An FIR was registered against the Islamic preacher and two organisers of the event in Junagadh after a video of his alleged inflammatory speech went viral on social media. -- PTI

