Indian-origin PMs of UK, Ireland oversee historic power-sharing pact
February 06, 2024  01:32
UK PM Rishi Sunak
The Indian-origin prime ministers of the UK and Ireland, Rishi Sunak and Leo Varadkar, met on Monday to oversee a historic power-sharing pact in Northern Ireland, where a devolved government took charge after two years. 

Prime Minister Sunak and Taoiseach Varadkar met at Parliament Buildings, Stormont Castle, in Belfast as they hailed efforts to restore devolution in Northern Ireland. 

They also met political leaders separately, including First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who head the devolved region's executive. 

Pengelly belongs to the Democratic Unionist Party. 

"Now it's time to get to work," said Sunak after his meetings. 

"We've worked very hard and succeeded in protecting Northern Ireland's place in the union and built on what we achieved with the Windsor Framework to ensure the smooth flow of trade in the UK and all the benefits that are there as a result of Brexit can be seized," he said. 

While Southampton-born Sunak's roots connect with Punjab, Dublin-born Varadkar has his familial roots in Maharashtra. 

In a readout of the historic discussions between the British Indian and Irish Indian leaders, Downing Street said Sunak began by congratulating the Ireland rugby team for their emphatic win against France in the Six Nations contest on Friday. 

"This had been a challenging time, but patience had proved key to a deal. Now that the institutions were up and running again, he wanted to see all three strands functioning equally well. The sense of relief and optimism from people in Northern Ireland had been very striking and made it all worthwhile," reads the Downing Street statement. -- PTI
