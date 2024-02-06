RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India to fence entire 1,643 km Myanmar border
February 06, 2024  19:27
File image
File image
India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday. 

The move could virtually put an end to the Free Movement Regime prevalent along the porous border. 

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any document. 

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy. 

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border. 

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border. 

In a post on X, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. 

"It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SAT20: WI all-rounder Allen robbed at gunpoint
SAT20: WI all-rounder Allen robbed at gunpoint

The SA T20 organisers also asserted its commitment towards the safety and security of everyone involved.

Naqvi appointed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman
Naqvi appointed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

A Pakistani media baron, the 45-year-old is the 37th full-time chairman of the PCB.

Marsh to captain Australia for NZ T20Is
Marsh to captain Australia for NZ T20Is

Australia take on West Indies in a three-match T20 series starting in Hobart on Friday as part of their preparations for the June 1-29 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

U-19 World Cup: India's bowlers restrict SA to 244
U-19 World Cup: India's bowlers restrict SA to 244

India's bowlers limited South Africa to 244/7 with a disciplined performance on a pitch that offered them considerable assistance.

Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay

The financial prosecutor's office declined to comment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances