IAF official serves notice over 'Fighter' kissing scene
February 06, 2024  20:59
The makers of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Fighter has been served a legal notice by an IAF officer over a kissing scene wearing the uniform of the force. 

Sources said the notice has been served by a Wing Commander in his personal capacity and the action by the official does not represent the sentiment of the Indian Air Force. 

It is learnt that the IAF official who served the notice hails from Assam. 

The official claimed the scene between the two lead actors of the movie is an insult to the IAF. 

In the notice, the official claimed that the scene grossly misrepresented the dignity of the IAF and devalued the profound sacrifices made by countless officers. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie, which released on January 25, is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. -- PTI
