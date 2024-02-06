HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.5% stake in ICICI Bank





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval on February 5, 2024. Entities under HDFC Bank Group are HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and others.





"The approvals were granted pursuant to applications made by HDFC Bank (as a promoter/ sponsor of the Group) to RBI on December 18, 2023," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.





The six lenders in which HDFC Bank will take stake are -- Axis Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank.





The RBI's approval is valid for a period of one year till February 4, 2025, it said. As per RBI directions, HDFC Bank will have to ensure that the aggregate holding in the 6 banks does not exceed 9.50 per cent of the paid up share capital or voting rights of the respective banks, at all times. -- PTI

