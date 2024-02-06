FM to move Finance Bill in LS, PM to speak in RS





The Lower House will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.





"Finance Minister Sitharaman will move that the Bill to continue the existing rates of income-tax for the financial year 2024-2025 and to provide for certain relief to taxpayers and to make amendments in certain enactments, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed," the List of Business in the House for the day read. Union Home Minister will move that the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), for its consideration and passage, it said.





Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, while the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is to resume on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget Session, Union Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move The Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.