ED reaches wrong bizman's home to raid in Bengal
February 06, 2024  23:00
Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday reached the residence of a businessman in West Bengal's Hooghly district, while it actually wanted to go to another person's place.

The aggrieved family threatened legal action against the central agency if such an incident is recurred. 

A team of ED officers, accompanied by central forces personnel, raided the house of Subhadeep Sadhukha at Chinsurah on Tuesday morning, mistaking him for Sandip Sadhukha. 

The raid was in connection with their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds. 

"Initially, the ED officers did not listen to us. We repeatedly told them that my son is Subhadeep and not Sandip but they continued to harass us. Ten officers of the ED came to conduct the raid," Subhadeep's father said. 

Subhadeep looks after the family business of lozenge and they have been residents of Chinsurah for several decades. "We are shocked. This is a big insult to our family. we will seek legal assistance if such mistakes are repeated," the angry father said. 

Local people, who protested against the ED raid, described the family as decent and well-known in the area. -- PTI
