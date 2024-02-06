Day after winning trust vote J'khand CM says...





"What is there to say? What can I say about those who do not have any issue (to raise)?" the Chief Minister said, speaking to reporters as he headed towards the Assembly.





Chief Minister Champai Soren won the Trust Vote on Monday with a 47:29 majority.





In the 81-member assembly, the halfway mark for a majority is 41.The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 were confident of easily sailing through the trust vote.





Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam, Hemant Soren was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test. Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by a court on February 2. -- ANI

A day after winning the floor test, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren arrived at the State Assembly in Ranchi for the final day of the special session.