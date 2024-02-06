RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Church priest among 7 held for conversion bid in UP
February 06, 2024  00:46
Seven persons have been detained for alleged religious conversion attempt on over 100 people in a village Barabanki, the police said on Monday. 

Additional superintendent of police CN Sinha on Monday said this afternoon more than 100 people from Ayodhya area came to Barabanki's Deva area for conversion under the supervision of priest Dominic Pinto at the Navinta Prayer Centre and Church located near St Matthew's College. 

Based on secret information about the conversion attempt, a police team reached the spot and found that the people were brought in buses by luring them with money and food, Sinha said. 

According to the ASP, a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Religious Conversion Prohibition Act, 2021 at Deva police station against Pinto and six others -- Sunil, Surendra, Ghanshyam, Pawan, Suraj and Sarju. 

The seven persons have been detained and are being interrogated, he added. -- PTI
