C'garh woman in Oman employer's captivity rescued
February 06, 2024  18:38
A woman from Chhattisgarh working in Oman has been accommodated in the Indian embassy shelter in Muscat after she requested repatriation to the country, a government official said on Tuesday. 

Notably, the husband of Dipika Jogi on Monday claimed in Durg that she was held captive by her employer in Oman. 

He also claimed that her employer had demanded money for her release and approached local police for help. 

Durg collector Richa Prakash Choudhary said, "Dipika Jogi approached the Indian Embassy (in Muscat) on February 1 urging repatriation to India." 

"She has been accommodated in the Embassy shelter there," she added. 

Dipika's sponsor and local authorities in Muscat were approached (by Indian Embassy officials) to explore an amicable settlement and swift repatriation, the collector said. 

"The Indian Embassy has assured to provide assistance for the woman's repatriation to India after resolving legal issues," she said. 

The collector said Dipika went to Oman on a tourist visa and later got it converted to employment (work visa). -- PTI
