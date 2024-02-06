RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10
February 06, 2024  20:36
The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in New Delhi. 

The government plans to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, sources said. 

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9. 

In her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the central government would release a 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014. 

"The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development."   
"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House," the finance minister had said in her speech on February 1. -- PTI
