BRS Lok Sabha member Venkatesh Netha joins Congress





After joining the party, Venkatesh Netha along with Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid a courtesy visit to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said. Venkatesh Netha, a first-time MP, had served in the state excise department before taking the political plunge in 2018.





He had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. However, he later joined BRS (then TRS) and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Peddapalle (SC) constituency in 2019.

