BRS Lok Sabha member Venkatesh Netha joins Congress
February 06, 2024  12:25
image
In a setback to opposition BRS in Telangana, the party's Lok Sabha member from Peddapalle (SC) B Venkatesh Netha joined the Congress on Tuesday.

 Venkatesh Netha joined the grand old party in Delhi in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders, party sources said here.

 After joining the party, Venkatesh Netha along with Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid a courtesy visit to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they said. Venkatesh Netha, a first-time MP, had served in the state excise department before taking the political plunge in 2018. 

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. However, he later joined BRS (then TRS) and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Peddapalle (SC) constituency in 2019.
