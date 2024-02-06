RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP releases short film on social media to highlight Mudra scheme benefits
February 06, 2024  18:59
File image
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released a short film in different Indian languages on social media to highlight the benefits of Mudra scheme, under which loans are given to small entrepreneurs, noting that 70 percent of its beneficiaries are women and those who aspired for jobs are now creating jobs. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the campaign by asserting on X that the scheme has not only promoted entrepreneurship but has also effected amazing changes in the lives of crores of people. 

"I also feel very satisfied to see that the numbers of SCs, STc and OBCs are the highest among the scheme's beneficiaries besides mothers and sisters," he said. 

The BJP said that over 40 crore collateral-free loans have been given under the scheme. 

"Those who aspired for jobs are now creating jobs. This is Modi's guarantee," the party said. -- PTI
