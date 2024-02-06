BJP releases short film on social media to highlight Mudra scheme benefits





Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the campaign by asserting on X that the scheme has not only promoted entrepreneurship but has also effected amazing changes in the lives of crores of people.





"I also feel very satisfied to see that the numbers of SCs, STc and OBCs are the highest among the scheme's beneficiaries besides mothers and sisters," he said.





The BJP said that over 40 crore collateral-free loans have been given under the scheme.





"Those who aspired for jobs are now creating jobs. This is Modi's guarantee," the party said. -- PTI

