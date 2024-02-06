BJP reacts to Cong MP's self endorsement, they...

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


February 06, 2024  13:02
Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla has taken a potshot at the Congress party over Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath declaring himself a candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying there is neither discipline nor any importance of the Parliamentary Board in the Congress party. Shukla made the remark while speaking to reporters in Gwalior district on Tuesday. 

"There is neither any discipline nor any importance of the Parliamentary Board in the Congress party. Therefore, people contesting elections are declaring their tickets themselves," Shukla said. Notably, before the Congress could make any announcement, Nakul Nath on Monday declared that he would be the party candidate for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. 

"This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," said Nakul Nath as he was addressing a gathering. 

Nakul Nath's claim was further endorsed by his father and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. Former CM Nath made the remark while speaking to the reporters in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, adding that the Congress party has started its preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress Party has started its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Various kinds of rumours (referring to joining BJP) were spread. But now the preparation for LS elections has started. As the Congress party used to prepare for elections, it will do the same this time too. As soon as the AICC will announce the candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Nakul Nath will be the candidate from here," Kamal Nath said. 

Meanwhile, when asked about Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation in the state, the Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, "Now, it is being brought in Uttarakhand. As soon as any guidance is received from the Prime Minister, it will be implemented in other places as well." 

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra to arrive in Madhya Pradesh, Shukla said that the Yatra would have no impact in the state, it would be ineffective. -- ANI
