Beheaded body of man found in Delhi

A beheaded body of a man was found in southwest Delhi's Kusumpur Pahadi area on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, some people in the area noticed the body and informed police at around 6 am.

A team from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim has been identified as Ashwini (35).

Some suspects have been rounded up. Multiple teams are working to nab the accused, the officer said. -- PTI