RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ajit Pawar's faction is real NCP, rules EC
February 06, 2024  19:56
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar. 

In an order, the Election Commission also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. 

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said. 

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed. 

The EC made a concession to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a "one-time option" to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. 

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SAT20: WI all-rounder Allen robbed at gunpoint
SAT20: WI all-rounder Allen robbed at gunpoint

The SA T20 organisers also asserted its commitment towards the safety and security of everyone involved.

Naqvi appointed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman
Naqvi appointed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

A Pakistani media baron, the 45-year-old is the 37th full-time chairman of the PCB.

Marsh to captain Australia for NZ T20Is
Marsh to captain Australia for NZ T20Is

Australia take on West Indies in a three-match T20 series starting in Hobart on Friday as part of their preparations for the June 1-29 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

U-19 World Cup: India's bowlers restrict SA to 244
U-19 World Cup: India's bowlers restrict SA to 244

India's bowlers limited South Africa to 244/7 with a disciplined performance on a pitch that offered them considerable assistance.

Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay

The financial prosecutor's office declined to comment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances