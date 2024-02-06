RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Accept this decision with humility: Ajit Pawar on EC ruling
February 06, 2024  20:42
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he accepted with humility Election Commission's ruling to declare his faction as the real NCP. 

The NCP leader's reaction came shortly after the poll panel announced that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party. 

The Election Commission's ruling ended months of speculation over the factional fight between Ajit Pawar and party founder and his uncle Sharad Pawar. 

The Commission also allotted the NCP symbol 'wall clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. 

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said. 

"The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections," the poll authority observed. -- PTI
