6 dead, 50+ injured in blast at firecracker factory





The blaze broke out at 11:30 am at the factory operated illegally on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village. Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke with windowpanes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered.





Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to go by helicopter to the site.

Six people were killed and over 50 sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Tuesday morning, officials said.