1 nation, 1 poll is actually dictatorship: TMC
February 06, 2024  17:18
A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders told the high-powered committee on 'One Nation, One Election' on Tuesday that it has a "hidden agenda" to turn India into a "dictatorship". 

 Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee appeared for a meeting with the panel chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was to attend the meeting, cancelled her trip to Delhi at the last moment due to state budget related work. 

 Talking to media after the meeting, Banerjee said they referred to a letter written by Banerjee to the panel and expressed opposition to the idea. 

 "We appeared before the committee headed by the former president. We referred to the letter written by our leader Mamata Banerjee. We have said very categorically that we are opposing the idea of 'One Nation, One Election'. There is a hidden agenda to form a dictatorship government in future," Banerjee said.

 "Earlier there were practically two national parties which had political operations all over India. Now so many regional parties have come. The Constitution itself says so far as state legislature is concerned, it is the people's will to choose their government for five years. Similarly people will choose the central government for five years. These two articles are the basic structure of the Constitution," Banerjee said. 

 "These constitutional provisions cannot be interfered with and the power of people cannot be curtailed by bringing the concept of 'One Nation One Election'," he said. -- PTI
