When Cong comes to power there is inflation: Modi
February 05, 2024  19:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells the Lok Sabha, "History is witness that when Congress comes to power it brings inflation..." 

"Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country -- 'Mehngai Mar Gayi' and 'Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai'. Both of these songs came during Congress's governance," Modi says in his reply to President's address to Parliament. 

"Inflation was in double digits during UPA's tenure, it can't be denied. What was their government's logic? Insensitivity. They said -- you can have expensive ice creams but why do you cry about inflation?...

"Whenever Congress came to power, it strengthened inflation."
