When are LS elections being held? Modi says
February 05, 2024  18:19
image
Targetting the Opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya," in a veiled reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar crossing over to the NDA side. 

Picking on the Congress, Modi said, "Congress's mindset is that it has never trusted the capability of the country. It considered itself rulers and the public as someone lesser, someone smaller..." 

Reading out a statement of then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Modi said, "...It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent." 

He also read out a statement of former PM later Indira Gandhi, and says, "...Looking at the people in Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the people of the country correctly but assessed Congress absolutely correctly..." 

PM Modi also hailed the Ayodhya Ram temple in Parliament, and said, "The third term of our government is not far now, 100-125 days maximum..."
