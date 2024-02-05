RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What is Modi's guarantee? PM tells Lok Sabha
February 05, 2024  17:56
As an Opposition MP raised the issue of there not being anything for minorities in the President's Address, PM Narendra Modi says, "Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place... 

"What has happened to you?... How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?..." 

Then he goes on to talk about Modi's guarantee.

"...On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," the PM tells the Lok Sabha.
