This is what PM will say at 5pm today: Sena MP
February 05, 2024  16:31
image
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the latter will "deliver a political speech" during his scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha later in the day.

The reply assumes significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are just a few months away.

"Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. PM Modi, instead of answering and discussing the issues of inflation, unemployment, farmers and atrocities against women, would rather deliver a political speech. Since he thinks it would benefit them in the 2024 elections," Chaturvedi told ANI on Monday.

PM Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha today at 5 pm. -- ANI
