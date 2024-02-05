RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Soren brought back to ED office after floor test
February 05, 2024  15:44
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was brought back to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government won the Trust Vote in the State Assembly on Monday.

The newly formed government of Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, passed the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Monday.

The coalition government won the floor test with a 47:29 majority.

The Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked the members of the House who were in favour and against the motion to stand at their places one by one.

"(A total of) 47 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were 29 votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the Trust Vote," the Speaker said before adjourning the House till 11 am on Tuesday.

In the 81-member assembly, the halfway mark for a majority is 41. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 were confident of easily sailing through the Trust Vote.
