Shakti's Grammy speech: India, we're proud of you!
February 05, 2024  09:34
image
India woke up to a happy Monday morning as musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's 'Shakti' band won the Best Global Music Album award for 'This Moment' at Grammys 2024.

 In his acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you."

His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd. Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

 "Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added. 

 The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year. -- ANI
