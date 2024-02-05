RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Rahul's Nyay Yatra is a flop show'
February 05, 2024  09:18
Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a total flop show and there's already a crack in the INDIA bloc.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a total flop show. There is already a crack in the INDIA alliance. The INDIA alliance parties will stay apart from Congress. Congress's position will be at a low," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is disastrous for them.

"The crack in the INDI alliance is already apparent. All INDI alliances will stay apart from Congress. Congress's position will be like that--the all-time low seats they will get this time. I doubt that Congress's seats will go to single digits. If Congress shows this type of performance, we should not get so worried. Because of the way they are behaving, the way they are doing things, and the way their leadership is talking, it is a bizarre situation for this party. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a disaster for them because Congress can't survive. Now the party is without a leader, vision, or ambition. Congress will miserably fail in the upcoming election," Numal Momin said.

He further said that if Congress shows this performance, then it will become their worst performance.
