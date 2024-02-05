RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul meets Soren's wife after floor test win
February 05, 2024  16:10
Rahul Gandhi with Kalpana Soren
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Sore, soon after newly formed government, led by CM Champai Soren, passed the confidence motion in the state assembly.

Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren at her residence in Ranchi.

Congress General Secretary of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, took to X to share the photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Kalpana Soren and said, "A few minutes before the public rally at the historic Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex of Ranchi, and a few minutes after the JMM-INC-RJD-CPI (ML) alliance convincingly defeated the BJP and its allies on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, @RahulGandhi met with Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, at their residence."

The government of Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, passed the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Monday. The coalition government won the floor test with a 47:29 majority.

The Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked the members of the House who were in favour and against the motion to stand at their places one by one.

"(A total of) 47 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were 29 votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," the Speaker said before adjourning the House till 11 am on Tuesday.

In the 81-member assembly, the half way mark for a majority is 41.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 were confident of easily sailing through the trust vote.
