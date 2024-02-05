RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PSU quartet ready to conquer the global stage
February 05, 2024  14:10
Six stocks, four of which are public sector undertakings, are poised to be added to the highly tracked Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index during the next rebalancing exercise.

According to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Union Bank of India are expected to join the index. The other additions include Oberoi Realty, NMDC, and Jindal Stainless.

Meanwhile, Zomato, Coal India, and HDFC Asset Management Company are likely to experience an increase in their weighting due to a rise in their free-float market capitalisation.

Container Corporation of India, on the other hand, could witness a reduction in its weight, potentially leading to selling estimated at $20 million from passive funds.

Global index provider MSCI will announce the results of its quarterly review on February 13, with the adjustments scheduled for February 29.Following the last rebalancing in November, the number of domestic stocks in the index reached a high of 131. 
-- Samie Modak/Business Standard
