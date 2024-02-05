Probe BJP MLA who Maha CM owes crores: Uddhav





Speaking at a public rally in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district, Thackeray said he does not support the action of Ganpat Gaikwad, who is accused of firing at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Thane district on Friday, but the BJP MLA's claims cannot be easily ignored, he said. Before his arrest in connection with the firing incident, Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday said only criminals will be born in Maharashtra if Shinde is the chief minister.





"Shinde sahib betrayed Uddhav. He will betray the BJP. He owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra has to be well-managed," the MLA told a news channel.





During the rally on Monday, Thackeray asked, "Why has no action been taken against the chief minister when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has levelled serious allegations against him?" The MLA has said that his crores of rupees are stuck with Shinde, the former Maharashtra chief minister noted.

