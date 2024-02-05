RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Probe BJP MLA who Maha CM owes crores: Uddhav
February 05, 2024  15:16
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked why no probe agency swung into action after BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikad claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde owes him crores of rupees.

 Speaking at a public rally in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district, Thackeray said he does not support the action of Ganpat Gaikwad, who is accused of firing at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station in Thane district on Friday, but the BJP MLA's claims cannot be easily ignored, he said. Before his arrest in connection with the firing incident, Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday said only criminals will be born in Maharashtra if Shinde is the chief minister. 

 "Shinde sahib betrayed Uddhav. He will betray the BJP. He owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra has to be well-managed," the MLA told a news channel. 

 During the rally on Monday, Thackeray asked, "Why has no action been taken against the chief minister when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has levelled serious allegations against him?" The MLA has said that his crores of rupees are stuck with Shinde, the former Maharashtra chief minister noted.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bumrah is a champion player for us'
'Bumrah is a champion player for us'

Bumrah, with an impressive overall haul of nine wickets in the game, claimed the Player of the Match honours

2nd Test PIX: India bounce back to square series
2nd Test PIX: India bounce back to square series

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren
Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren

"I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics," said Hemant Soren.

Politically-vitiated narrative: Sitharaman on bias against non-BJP states
Politically-vitiated narrative: Sitharaman on bias against non-BJP states

Sitharaman added that no Union finance minister can play with the Finance Commission's recommendations.

Services sector growth hits 6-month high in Jan
Services sector growth hits 6-month high in Jan

The services sector growth in India rose to a six-month high in January as new business expanded at a faster pace amid buoyant demand from domestic and external clients, a monthly survey said on Monday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances