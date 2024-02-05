RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Politically vitiated narrative: FM on bias against non-BJP states
February 05, 2024  13:16
image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rubbished Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's allegations that the non-BJP states are being deprived of their legitimate tax and GST dues. 

 Sitharaman, speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, termed the allegations to be a "politically vitiated narrative" that is being propagated by some vested interest groups. 

 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the opposition in the Lower House, said there is a general perception across the nation that the non-BJP states are being deprived of their legitimate dues. The latest example, he alleged, is Congress-ruled Karnataka. 

 "Adhir ji, please understand I don't have the right to change as per my whims and fancies, that I like a state or another state, it is against my party politics. No way, I have no role I would have to it follow rules 100 per cent, and that's what I have done," Sitharaman responded, as she explained the procedure of how devolution of taxes to the states is decided upon by the Finance Commission. 

 "Finance commission gives recommendations which I have to implement, it is done without any fear or favour or anything like that. So this apprehension that some states have been discriminated against is a politically vitiated narrative, which I am sorry to say, vested interests are happy to go about saying it. There is not just a possibility that any finance minister can intervene and say 'I don't like this state, stop payment'," she added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test PIX: India on brink of series-equalising win
2nd Test PIX: India on brink of series-equalising win

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Don't use children in election campaigning: EC
Don't use children in election campaigning: EC

Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies, the poll watchdog said.

'I wanted to write about a young woman's sexual awakening'
'I wanted to write about a young woman's sexual awakening'

'I went to a school in Baroda, where if the boys harassed us, the teachers pulled the girls aside and said, "Oh, your skirts are too short".' 'They made us feel ashamed of having any sexual feelings or having bodies that were growing up...

'China will have to untie the knot if the relationship has to improve'
'China will have to untie the knot if the relationship has to improve'

'In the short term the relationship will get worse.'

IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science
IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science

The Next-Gen Scientists Foundation programme offers an opportunity to fund internships for undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to gain research experience in life sciences.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances