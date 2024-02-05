RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn has decided to remain in Oppn: Modi in LS
February 05, 2024  17:25
image
Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession -- we were walking behind it. 

"When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises." 

Speeches of opposition members strengthened the view that they have decided to remain in opposition for a long time, Modi said.  

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings..." PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition benches.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test PIX: India bounce back to level series
2nd Test PIX: India bounce back to level series

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Iyer's Celebration Mocks Stokes
Iyer's Celebration Mocks Stokes

Catching Stokes off guard with quick thinking, Iyer pointed to his index finger in playful mimicry, reminiscent of Stokes' celebration during a spectacular catch that dismissed Iyer on Day 3.

Sensex ends down 354 points; RIL, Airtel drag
Sensex ends down 354 points; RIL, Airtel drag

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

'Bumrah is a champion player for us'
'Bumrah is a champion player for us'

Bumrah, with an impressive overall haul of nine wickets in the game, claimed the Player of the Match honours

Caste Is Missing In Prohibition Debates
Caste Is Missing In Prohibition Debates

The point made by sociologist M N Srinivas, that it represented a Sanskritic act that was linked to caste, is never raised in Indian debates and the disapproval of drink is almost universal, notes Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances