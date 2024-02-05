RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No entry for AAP during polls: Delhi villagers' body
February 05, 2024  21:35
File image
File image
A villagers body on Monday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of not consulting them on preparing the budget and said the Aam Aadmi Party candidates will not be allowed to enter the villages in the upcoming general and assembly elections. 

A group of people under the banner of Delhi Panchayat Sangh, an umbrella body representing 360 villages in Delhi, pasted a memorandum at the MCD headquarters here for not consulting them on preparing the budget 2024-25 as promised by the corporation. 

They also protested against Mayor Shelly Oberoi for not taking suggestions by the rural bodies to prepare the budget slated to be presented in the House on February 8. 

It claimed that the mayor did not give time to meet the leaders of the villages' when approached on Monday. 

"The mayor's neglect of the villagers will not be tolerated and the Aam Aadmi Party should be ready to bear the brunt of it. Aam Aadmi Party candidates will not be allowed to enter the villages in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections," the body said in a statement. 

The villagers body said that the corporation did not take opinion from the residents of not even one of the 360 villages of Delhi. 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had on December 8 last year announced that it would take public suggestion over a period of two months to prepare the final budget. 

The mayor had said that the corporation would hold about 100 to 150 meetings with the general public, market associations, RWAs, traders and other stakeholders to take their opinion before finalising the budget. 

No immediate response on the claim was available by the mayor's office. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Jasprit Bumrah miss the third Test?
Will Jasprit Bumrah miss the third Test?

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian attack from the front in the second Test against England. Following a sizzling six-wicket haul in the first innings, Bumrah returned to pick up three to guide India to a series-levelling win.

Sonam Wangchuk to go on fast unto death for Ladakh's rights
Sonam Wangchuk to go on fast unto death for Ladakh's rights

Sonam Wangchuk, a key campaigner for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, on Monday said they would launch a fast unto death from February 19 to press their demands and that details of participation of local residents in the agitation...

Congress, AAP join in as Gujarat assembly hails Modi for Ram temple
Congress, AAP join in as Gujarat assembly hails Modi for Ram temple

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was passed unanimously as besides the BJP MLAs, members of the Opposition Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party extended their support to it.

Modi's guarantee in LS: NDA will cross 400 seats, BJP 370+
Modi's guarantee in LS: NDA will cross 400 seats, BJP 370+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Dani Alves's bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
Dani Alves's bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected

The three-judge panel denied a request by Alves's lawyer Ines Guardiola for the trial to be suspended on the basis that he was not given enough time to prepare for his first police interview after his arrest and had suffered a parallel...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances