NDA will cross 400 Lok Sabha seats, says Modi

NDA will cross 400 Lok Sabha seats, says ModiFebruary 05, 2024 18:27
PM Narendra Modi tells the Lok Sabha, "The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go...
"I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...
"The third term will be about taking very big decisions..." he added.
