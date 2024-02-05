Nakul Nath says he will be Chhindwara LS candidate even before Cong announcement





Chhindwara is a bastion of Kamal Nath, who was MP from the seat for nine terms, while Nakul Nath won in the 2019 polls, even as Bharatiya Janata Party swept the remaining 28 seats in the state.





"There is groupism in assembly elections as there are too many (probable) candidates but Lok Sabha polls are different. There is no factionalism in Lok Sabha polls because there is only one candidate. I will be your candidate," he said.





Amid speculation on who between the father and son will contest, the 49-year-old MP said "there will be support and guidance from Kamal Nathji". "You have given support, love and blessings to the Nath family for 42 years. I expect you will continue to give your support and love in future," Nakul Nath told the gathering.





Kamal Nath is currently MLA from Chhindwara.





Incidentally, ahead of the November 2023 Assembly polls, Nakul Nath had announced candidates for seats falling in his Chhindwara Lok Sabha segment even before the Congress made any official announcement.





Kamal Nath was replaced as MP Congress chief following the party's rout in the recent Assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House.





The Congress managed win just 66 seats. -- PTI

The Congress' lone Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Nakul Nath on Monday announced his candidature for the upcoming general elections from Chhindwara at a gathering in the presence his father Kamal Nath.