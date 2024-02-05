My govt is part II of Hemant Soren's administration: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren speaking in the Assembly, "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house. The BJP is using central agencies to frame Hemant Soren in false cases.

"My government is part 2 of Hemant Soren's administration."









State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly".





A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators. The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition BJP asserted that the coalition would be defeated.