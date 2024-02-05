RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
My govt is part II of Hemant Soren's administration: Jharkhand CM
February 05, 2024  12:40
Jharkhand CM speaking in the Assembly
Jharkhand CM speaking in the Assembly
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren speaking in the Assembly, "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house. The BJP is using central agencies to frame Hemant Soren in false cases.
"My government is part 2 of Hemant Soren's administration."

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance exuded confidence of winning the floor test, while the opposition BJP asserted that the coalition would be defeated. 

 State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly". 

 A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it has the support of 43 legislators. The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Don't use children in election campaigning: EC
Don't use children in election campaigning: EC

Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies, the poll watchdog said.

'I wanted to write about a young woman's sexual awakening'
'I wanted to write about a young woman's sexual awakening'

'I went to a school in Baroda, where if the boys harassed us, the teachers pulled the girls aside and said, "Oh, your skirts are too short".' 'They made us feel ashamed of having any sexual feelings or having bodies that were growing up...

IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science
IYCU: How To Fund Your Research Internship In Life Science

The Next-Gen Scientists Foundation programme offers an opportunity to fund internships for undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to gain research experience in life sciences.

2nd Test PIX: Iyer's direct hit sends Ben Stokes packing
2nd Test PIX: Iyer's direct hit sends Ben Stokes packing

Images from Day 3 4 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Mumbai Celebrates Gay Pride
Mumbai Celebrates Gay Pride

Hundreds of Mumbaikars, draped in rainbow colours, participated and showed solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances