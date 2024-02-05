RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to launch BJP's poll campaign on Feb 11 from MP's Jhabua
February 05, 2024  22:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP's campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections from tribal-dominated Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by addressing a rally. 

"After the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya, the prime minister is coming to Jhabua district to kickstart the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and address a rally," MP BJP unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said on Monday. 

The BJP has launched preparations to ensure that the PM's rally is a grand success. 

The party is inviting prominent persons from tribal communities and saints. 

The PM will be welcomed with traditional tribal symbols like bow and arrow and drum. 

Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election in-charge Mahendra Singh, and the state unit organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma on Monday inspected the venue of the rally. 

"We have to ensure maximum participation of tribal people in this rally by inviting well-known persons from the community as well as prominent saints," Sharma said, adding that BJP workers are told to spread awareness about the rally through call centres and social media. 

Singh asked BJP workers to work with full dedication to ensure the success of the rally by inviting people from every household. -- PTI
